C&A to offer wedding dresses from Spring/Summer 2019

Lisbon -- C&A is entering the bridal market. Upon unveiling its Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear womenswear collection in an event in Lisbon, Portugal, the Dutch fast fashion chain announced all its European stores will begin to offer a range of “affordable wedding dresses”. Prices were not yet disclosed.

C&A's new product range has potential in the chain’s home country, the Netherlands. Local discount chain Zeeman made headlines in 2016, when it launched a limited-edition wedding dress which cost less than 30 euros. The 1500 pieces were sold out in just a couple hours. Whether the same success can be replicated in the rest of Europe, it remains to be seen.

Photo: FashionUnited