Caledonia Park adds sportswear brands

Recently rebranded Scottish designer outlet, Caledonia Park has added sports retailers Adidas and Reebok to its retail offering, which features more than 50 outlets including Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Nike.

Occupying a combined 9,112 square foot, Adidas and Reebok have opened within the newly-refurbished stores, which showcase the new timber façade treatments, designed to blend the heritage and contemporary Scottish architecture, as part of RPMI Railpen’s 7 million pound investment into the shopping destination.

Adidas’ new store is situated on the South Mall next to Nike, and offers the brand’s apparel and footwear, including signature lines such as Adidas Originals, while Reebok, neighbouring Adidas, has been fitted out to reflect the global brand’s heritage in fitnesswear with collections for men, women and children.

The news coincides with Caledonia Park experiencing its best week of sales performance on record, growing by 28 percent compared to the same time last year, boosted by the regional outlets “popularity” during Black Friday and the recent launches of Levi’s, Gap and Neon Sheep.

Matthew Howard, head of property asset management at Railpen, said in a statement: “Welcoming Adidas and Reebok to Caledonia Park is a testament to the strength of its new identity as Caledonia Park, and the significant investment we have made in its comprehensive transformation.

“The brands bolster our already strong sportswear line-up, which is key to Caledonia Park’s diverse retail mix, and have the power to draw increased footfall and sales, as we have witnessed in the recent record figures.”

Railpen’s investment programme at Caledonia Park is due for completion in autumn 2020.

Images: courtesy of Caledonia Park/RPMI Railpen