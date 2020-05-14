Caleres to reopen retail stores and expand curbside pickup service

Caleres has announced that it has begun a phased reopening of its retail stores with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

The American footwear company, which owns the brands Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer and Allen Edmonds, has chosen to reopen its stores in areas where Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed or lifted. This approach will be continued over the next several weeks, with the company expecting to reopen approximately 435 locations by the end of May. By the end of June, the majority of Caleres stores should be able to offer in-store service again.

“After careful and extensive planning, we are pleased to be taking this important step in the resumption of our store operations, which we view as a core component of the Caleres value proposition and an essential complement to our digital platform,” said Diane Sullivan, chief executive officer, president and chairman of Caleres in a statement.

By introducing social distancing measures, sanitizing procedures and contactless transactions to its stores, Caleres is following government guidelines to ensure “a safe and comfortable in-store experience for all parties”.

Over the past weeks, when physical stores were still closed, the company shifted to a digital-only business and introduced a contactless curbside pickup option at approximately 170 locations across the US. By next week, this service is expected to be implemented at a total of 300 stores.

Caleres also said it has maintained a stable cash position since store closures in mid-March by focusing on managing costs, reducing capital expenditures, driving down inventory levels and boosting liquidity.

“Whether consumers are returning to the retail world in person, opting to shop online or picking up curbside, we will be ready. Our associates are prepared, our capabilities are in place, and our financial foundation is solid,” Sullivan added.