California brand Blue Life launches “Try Before You Buy”

Blue Life has announced the introduction of a new “Try Before You Buy” service. The California-based label was founded in 1995 as a line of contemporary basics to cater to the southern California lifestyle. It is distributed internationally through boutiques and department stores.

Blue Life’s Try Before You Buy scheme is available through a new direct-to-consumer website. It offers exclusive designs created specifically for this service, which customers can order for a 7-day trial before purchasing.

"Ecommerce is changing rapidly and shoppers want great products along with the ease and convenience of brick and mortar retail," the company’s CEO Eddie Bromberg said in a statement. "When we decided that Blue Life needed its own web presence to support our wholesale partners, we knew that it was an opportunity to provide an elevated service offering to our direct customers as well."

The product line available in the Try Before You Buy program will only be available through Blue Life’s e-commerce site. Shoppers will receive these items with free second day shipping after ordering through the site, and will have 7 days to try on and test the clothes. Anything they choose to keep will be charged to their credit cards following the trial period, or customers can ship items back to Blue Life with complimentary return shipping.

Photo: Blue Life campaign