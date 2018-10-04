Calvin Klein and Amazon Fashion join hands for an interactive brand event

Calvin Klein, Inc. has announced that the brand is collaborating with Amazon Fashion to bring a digital experience to life in New York city's Flatiron district and on college campuses across the US.. The company said in a statement, following the success of last year’s holiday retail experience, the Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion NYC Market will be an interactive brand event at the Flatiron Plazain New York City opening to the public on Friday, October 5, 2018.

The three-day event will showcase Calvin Klein Jeans fall advertising campaign through interactive stalls that integrate product and technology. The company added that this experience will feature the “Together in Denim Billboard” as seen in the campaign, allowing visitors to recreate the campaign shoot, complete with a photographer to capture photos. Visitors would be able play games and win prizes, including Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, jeans products and accessories, and other exclusive merchandise available only at the activation.

The company give away limited-edition water boxes, featuring artwork from the latest campaign, through vending machines housed in a larger-than-life water box installation.

At the #MyCalvins Campaign Shop, guests will be able to try on new styles from jeans collection and shop the product via the Amazon App, while in the Amazon Alexa Jukebox Lounge, visitors can use a jukebox upgraded with Amazon Alexa to control the music and lighting with their voice and interact with the music on digital screens. And at the Popcorn Stall, the company further said, visitors will be able to pose for photo moments with floating popcorn – designed to recreate the special effects of the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC fall runway show.

“By joining Amazon Fashion’s digital expertise with Calvin Klein’s physical presence, we are creating a ‘phygital’ experience in the middle of New York City, reinforcing our commitment to a consumer-first strategy,” said Marie Gulin-Merle, Chief Marketing Officer, Calvin Klein, in a statement.

In celebration of this unique event, the brand will also bring a limited-edition product drop: the Calvin Klein Jeans "A$AP Rocky Trucker Jacket" exclusively to Amazon Fashion. In collaboration with Prime Student Ambassadors at college campuses across the country, beginning in August, Calvin Klein -branded Amazon lockers were opened at select colleges and universities across the country advertising the brand's availability on Amazon Fashion.

Picture credit:Calvin Klein via Business Wire