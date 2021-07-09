Cambridge Satchel Company opens new London flagship

The Cambridge Satchel Company has its new London flagship on Carnaby Street.

The 1,054 square foot store is set across two floors and features the brand’s British designed, developed and manufactured leather satchel range, alongside new products including The Bowls Bag, a cylindrical-shaped bag, which launched in June.

The Carnaby store also sells the brand’s premium collection of bags, The Doctor and The Sophie, in addition to a selection of small leather goods including its signature cat and dog keyring charms.

In addition, the flagship also features a complete embossing service across all relevant products.

The design of the store, at 56 Carnaby Street, is bright and bold with colour and contemporary fixtures aiming to “revive the energy of a decade when Carnaby Street defined itself as the epicentre of fun,” added the brand.

Julie Deane, Cambridge Satchel Company founder and chief executive, said in a statement: “The past 18 months has been such a challenge for so many people, and for countless reasons. So, when we had the opportunity to open a store on Carnaby Street, a shopping destination long associated with energy, excitement and London, we jumped at the chance.”

Cambridge Satchel Company also has stores in Oxford, Edinburgh and Cambridge.

Last month, Deane was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to entrepreneurship and British manufacturing.

Image: courtesy of The Cambridge Satchel Company

