Cambridge Satchel returns to Edinburgh

British leather accessories brand Cambridge Satchel has returned to Edinburgh with the opening of its fifth UK retail location.

The 516 square foot store in the Scottish capital is located between the historic Princes and George Streets, and follows the opening of Cambridge Satchel’s Covent Garden, Cambridge, Leeds and Windsor locations, under the direction of the brand’s chief executive Carine De Koenigswarter.

The store, positioned in Edinburgh’s celebrated Georgian New Town at 23 Frederick Street, has been designed by architects Atelier A&D and draws inspiration from the surrounding area, blending British heritage and local Scottish influences, with a colour palette of light greys and natural woods.

Cambridge Satchel Edinburgh store Credits: Cambridge Satchel

The front façade of the store has been upgraded and repainted in a deep oxblood red colour with a discrete backlit golden Cambridge Satchel sign, a reference to the historic DNA of the brand. The front window is decorated with a series of wired metal cubes, custom-built in Sheffield using Sheffield steel, adding a unique touch of industrial luxury to the historical location. Inside, the store offers a warm and inviting environment with walnut panelling, feature wall cases and low units displaying the Cambridge Satchel’s signature leather goods.

Cambridge Satchel Edinburgh store Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Commenting on the opening, De Koenigswarter, said: “We are thrilled to return to Edinburgh, one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, and the new Cambridge Satchel store takes pride of place in the city’s premium retail location. “We have huge ambitions for the leather goods brand, and these are coming to fruition through our continued retail expansion both in the UK and internationally with our recently opened Leeds, Windsor and Paris stores.”

The Edinburgh store showcases the complete Cambridge Satchel accessory collection, made from sustainably sourced leather, as well as exclusively designed products tailored towards the Scottish capital. This includes a Build-Your-Own Highland Cow key charm alongside British favourites like Corgi and Guardsman charms. The store also has an embossing service allowing customers to personalise purchases.

Cambridge Satchel Edinburgh store Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Cambridge Satchel Edinburgh store Credits: Cambridge Satchel