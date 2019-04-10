Canada Goose announces expansion plan with 6 new store openings

Canada Goose is growing. The luxury outdoor apparel brand will open six new stores in the fall of this year: two in Europe, one in the United States and three in its home country of Canada. These locations will be in addition to the 11 stores Canada Goose currently operates across three continents.

The new stores are in response to an increasing demand for the brand's product line, which is comprised mainly of extreme weather outerwear that retails for about 900 dollars for a down parka.

The first store to open this fall will be on Milan's Via della Spiga, joining an array of international brands including Dolce & Gabanna, Michael Kors and Tiffany & Co. The second European location will be on Paris' Rue St. Honoré, which currently houses both international brands and French boutiques. The new U.S. location will be in Minnesota's Mall of America, the country's largest shopping mall.

Each new European and American stores will include Canada Goose's signature Cold Room immersive retail feature that allows shoppers to test out the brand's products in the cold environment they are intended for.

The brand's new Canadian locations will be in Toronto's CF Sherway Gardens, Alberta's West Edmonton Mall and Banff's Cascade Shops.

"Success in retail is about more than just selling things – it's about helping people find the perfect product, while delivering exceptional service and creating a memorable experience. Canada Goose stores deliver on that and more," Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, said in a statement.