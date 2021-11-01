Canada Goose opens first store in California

Canada Goose has opened its first store in California.

Situated at the South Coast Plaza, the new shop also features the Snow Room, a cold room that is arriving in the US for the first time. The room simulates a snowstorm, with temperatures that go as low as -10 degrees fahrenheit.

An experience for customers who wish to explore Canada Goose’s products and test them out, the Snow Room was inspired by the temperatures of Churchill, Manitoba, the polar bear capital of the world.

As a part of Canada Goose’s platform Humanature, the store displays the brand’s dedication to culture through the arts. Through the Northern Art Program, which supports Northern Canadian artists, artist Winnie Truong has partnered with Canada Goose to create a stop-motion animation in the Snow Room.

The piece, entitled Zephyr, is made entirely out of cut paper. Inspired by the plant life and environment of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, Zephyr aims to explore the idea of “the invisible made visible.” Other pieces, created by Inuit artists, are also displayed in the store. The artwork is meant to embody “the symbiotic relationship between people and the planet.”

The store will also feature the brand’s new footwear on November 12, the Snow Mantra Boots and Journey Boots. Alongside the footwear collection, special collections such as the Canada Goose collaboration with its non-profit partner, Polar Bears International will be available.

The collection contains jackets, parkas, rainwear and accessories, with a portion of the proceeds going to Polar Bears International. The non profit will use it to aid environmental research and the protection of polar bears.