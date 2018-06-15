Canada Goose to open three more stores

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. has announced that they will be opening three more stores this fall, namely in Short Hills, New Jersey, Montreal, Quebec, and Vancouver, British Columbia. The stores are part of the brand's plans for continued global retail expansion.

The Short Hills store will be the brand's fourth U.S. store, and is a perfect location given the luxury tenants at the mall there. The Montreal store will be located among prime tourist traffic at Ste-Catherine Street. The Vancouver store will open at the CF Pacific Centre, known for its luxury shopping. The store openings are planned for prior to the 2018 holiday season.

“The experience of shopping in a Canada Goose store is both a walk through our history and an opportunity to discover how we continue to innovate for the future,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose in a statement. “Every city where we have opened our doors has been an incredible experience with fans embracing us warmly. I am excited to bring our authentic brand experience, unfiltered, to our fans in these world class locations.”

Canada Goose's focus on retail expansion working in their favor

As retail focuses on becoming more experiential, each store will be designed to reflect its respective cities aesthetics. The Short Hills and Montreal locations will also be the first Canada Goose stores to feature the "cold room" concept, where customers can test out their parkas in a room with temperatures below -13 Fahrenheit.

Canada Goose currently has seven brick-and-mortar stores in seven cities including London, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Calgary and Tokyo. Since 2014, Canada Goose has also expanded its e-commerce to include 12 countries. Currently, the brand has plans on the horizon for stores in Hong Kong and Beijing as well as they work to make China a core market for their business.

USA Today reported that U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose soared 26.4 percent to 57 dollars and 97 cents in afternoon trading Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth-quarter.

photo: via Canada Goose Facebook page