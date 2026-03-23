Canada’s Garage launches in the UK with first two stores

Canadian-born brand Garage has made its first official steps into the UK market with its first store opening at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent. This debut location will be followed by an additional store on Oxford Street, due to open March 27.

Both sites intend to serve as full expressions of the Montreal brand’s global identity, offering its signature essentials and lifestyle pieces. While the Bluewater destination initially introduces Garage’s experience, the Oxford Street site, spanning two-storeys, will act as a “cultural touchpoint” to build a strong presence.

In a statement, Andrew Lutfy, chief executive officer and chair of the board of Garage’s parent company, Groupe Dynamite, said the opening was a defining moment for the brand.

“London is at the heart of global fashion- the energy and style across the UK truly inspires us. Opening at Bluewater and on Oxford Street is a bold step in our international growth and an opportunity to strengthen our connection with the customers who already know and love us, and to introduce Garage to those just discovering the brand,” Lutfy continued.

Garage has also confirmed further stores at Manchester Arndale and Trafford Centre, both opening in 2026. The expansion into the UK comes on the back of continued acceleration in the US, where the company currently operates over 100 stores.