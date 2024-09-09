Canadian retailer Dynamite opens largest flagship store

Canadian women's lifestyle and fashion brand Dynamite has opened its largest flagship store within the highly anticipated Royalmount development, Montreal’s newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

The new 8,000-square-foot flagship represents a “new era” for the Montréal-based retailer, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary and offers a new luxury-inspired shopping concept.

The Montréal-based brand, a subsidiary of Groupe Dynamite Inc., operates 93 stores across Canada and the US and is known for its traditional 9-to-5 workwear outfitting and style.

The new flagship concept marks a pivot towards style and fashion, offering customers more frequently curated new styles in a luxury environment to showcase elevated wardrobe essentials “from day to night—weekday dinners to weekend brunches—and everything in between”.

The move it states is to meet the “ever-evolving needs of today's modern, busy, and multi-dimensional consumers”.

Dynamite offers an elevated shopping experience with new Royalmount flagship

Stacie Beaver, president and chief operating officer at Dynamite, said in a statement: "The Royalmount debut is an inspiring and exciting time for the brand. Our new concept in this location allows us to deliver an elevated and luxurious experience to our customers and is the perfect translation of today's Dynamite as we evolve into a true fashion-forward destination.

"We have been honoured to serve our customers as a leader in fashion for decades, and we are honoured to begin this fresh new chapter with them as well."

Dynamite Fall 2024 campaign Credits: Dynamite

The reimagined flagship concept features curated collections, exclusive capsules, and on-site stylists as the brand looks to offer a refined and personalised shopping experience.

A key highlight of the new flagship is its innovative fitting rooms, designed to provide customised, one-on-one service models and clienteling, with a focus on an elevated, individualised shopping experience.

Dynamite adds that the new fresh concept is primed for ushering in new customers alongside honing in on customer obsession to fuel the next evolution of the brand by offering a renewed focus “on a wardrobe and style that keeps up with her, seamlessly transitioning from day to night”.

"Customer obsession is at our core, and we are inspired daily by the women who seem to make having it all and doing it all look possible, even when it's not perfect," added Beaver.