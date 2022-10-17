Canali debuts new store concept with New York opening

Italian luxury menswear brand Canali continues its ongoing retail expansion with a new flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York, featuring a new lifestyle store concept.

Canali has relocated its store from 625 Madison Avenue to a larger unit at 600 Madison Avenue to introduce a more lifestyle aesthetic with a store concept that transforms the boutique into “a place designed for sharing and interacting with the public”.

The store was developed with the architects of Park Associati and features traditional Italian architectural features, such as curved surfaces interchanged with square shapes and mineral surfaces such as Cipollino marble offered in two different versions. The design also includes wooden wall panels featuring a metallic hand-applied pattern designed to highlight tailoring stitches and allow for works of art to be hung and Serena stone flooring to mimic an Italian courtyard.

Image: Canali

The concept has been conceived as “a hybrid space between a boutique and an elegant Milanese home,” to highlight the "Italianity, luxury and craftsmanship" characteristics of the brand. It also aims to take customer on an immersive journey, with curated shelves to a bar and lounge, as well as a dedicated area for the Me by Canali and VIP services.

The store also showcases a fusion between art and fashion, featuring installations from the ‘Untitles Views’ a project by Italian artists Sara Goldschmied and Eleonora Chiari.

In a statement, Canali added that the US was an “essential market” for the brand as part of its focus on its international commercial strategy and the that the new store concept in New York would be extended to future Canali boutiques openings.

Image: Canali

Image: Canali