Canali expands its direct retail footprint in China

Italian luxury menswear brand Canali has further expanded its direct retail network into seven more Chinese cities after taking over from a franchise partner.

The move assuming full control over the ten stores in Changsha, Changchun, Hangzhou, Kunming, Nanning, Taiyuan and Xi’an is as a result of what the luxury brand calls a “growing importance” of the Chinese market to its business.

In a statement, Canali said that China was a “strategic market” for the brand and taking direct control of its retail stores was to “further strengthen Canali’s position in luxury menswear” as it meant it was in control of its distribution and brand image in these cities.

Stefano Canali, president and chief executive officer and the 3rd generation of the family added: “This is an important project that stems from our conviction about the leading role of the Chinese market. The acquisition signifies our long-term commitment to this strategic market and marks an important cornerstone of the next phase of Canali’s growth in China to elevate brand presence and customer experience.

“Our presence in China dates back to the late 90s and we have a deep respect for the Chinese culture that shares many similarities with the Italian one. We are always trying to create ‘cultural bridges’ to leverage the best of both cultures thanks to the support of Chinese and Italian colleagues operating in multiple offices and geographies within the company."

Canali, which offers suits, jackets, trousers and shirts handcrafted in Italy, has 47 stores across China, 26 stores of which are now directly operated across 12 Chinese cities and regions including Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing, Hong Kong and Macau.

Image: courtesy of Canali