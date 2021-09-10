Canary Wharf introduces four days of discount for autumn fashion campaign

A week ahead of the upcoming London Fashion Week, Canary Wharf has announced four days of discounts across its abundance of luxury and high-end stores, as an introduction to its upcoming autumn fashion campaign.

Around 44 retailers are taking part in the weekend event, including Levi’s, The Kooples, Coach and Polo Ralph Lauren, with each brand granting exclusive discounts of varying extents. Additionally, Lululemon is offering a special fit session and Boss customers can expect a free gift after spending 250 pounds.

The event is in collaboration with fashion photographer Jonathan Daniel Price, who has taken to the streets to capture stylish shoppers at the premium shopping centre. Lucky participants will become the faces of Canary Wharf’s autumn fashion campaign, as well as winning 250 pounds to spend at shops and restaurants in the London-based complex.

“Canary Wharf is a remarkable place to spot styles as the location itself is incredibly striking and you can find so many unique personalities who come for the boutiques and designer stores,” said Pryce, in a release. “Next week all eyes will be on London Fashion Week so, in preparation, I’ll be photographing some of the best-dressed people in the area for the weekend event.”

A series of pop-ups, a colourful runway and live music will also be present on-site, all free of charge for attending visitors. The shopping centre has additionally released an Instagram filter, encouraging shoppers to share their purchases and experience on social media.