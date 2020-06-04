Capital and Regional shopping centres to reopen to all retail

Following the easing of government restrictions, Capital and Regional has confirmed that it will be reopening to “all retail” across its seven community shopping centres.

From June 15, all retailers who had previously been prevented from trading due to the coronavirus lockdown will be able to reopen at its The Mall Wood Green, The Mall Walthamstow and Exchange Ilford, as well as The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead, The Mall Maidstone, The Mall Luton and The Mall Blackburn shopping centres.

The only exception will be to leisure and dining facilities which, unless solely operating a takeaway or delivery service, will remain closed until the restrictions are eased further.

All of Capital and Regional’s shopping centres have remained open since lockdown measures were introduced on March 23, open for essential services and other necessities to their local communities and the phase of reopening to non-essential retail will be conducted in a “safe and controlled manner,” expressed the retail group, with measures to be in place to adherence to government guidelines on social distancing to ensure the health and wellbeing of shoppers and staff.

Access to the centres will be closely monitored through additional staff and the usage of existing footfall technology, with visitor capacity carefully controlled to maintain social distancing and to protect visitors, occupiers and staff. If the density of shoppers rises to levels that may prevent social distancing, access to the centre will be reduced or temporarily stopped until numbers reduce.

In addition, each centre will have enhanced deep cleaning, sanitising stations at key locations and PPE for all centre employees, while arrows and signage in common areas will be used to encourage directional flow and a ‘keep left’ discipline, as well as providing distancing reminders. There will also be a limit on numbers of people in toilet facilities, escalators, stairs and lifts at any one time and most public seating will be removed to discourage congregation and close contact.

Lawrence Hutchings, chief executive of Capital and Regional, said in a statement: “We are pleased to begin welcoming back retailer customers, guests and staff, further to the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Our priority now is ensuring that everyone in our centres feels as safe as possible in the knowledge that we have taken every possible measure to protect their health and wellbeing as more of our retailers re-open stores.

“We have supplied each of our centre teams and occupiers with robust guidelines in line with those issued by the government, and will be carefully controlling visitor capacity to maintain social distancing."

Sara Jennings, director of guest and customer experience at Capital and Regional, added: “With the pivotal role our centres serve in local communities, we do not underestimate the importance of maintaining clear and consistent communication as we enter this first phase of re-opening stores, and will be using our centre websites and social media channels to keep our guests informed about the safest times to shop.

“By staying alert through our own in-centre footfall technology and by continuing to monitor the latest government guidance, we are ready to quickly adapt our plans as and when further advice is issued.”

Images: courtesy of Capital and Regional