Carl Friedrik opens first physical store in London

Travel goods label Carl Friedrik has opened its first physical store space on London’s Regent Street as part of its pursuit of consistent and organic growth. The company, which this year raised one million pounds through a customer-led angel round, said the store opening marked a significant milestone in its journey, with the latest funding initiated to support such expansion.

The store itself was designed by interior architect Tabitha Isobel, who utilised the space’s 19th century period details alongside contemporary materials that aimed to mirror the aesthetic of Carl Friedrik’s own collections. Isobel’s design looks to evoke a more gallery-like feel, placing products on pedestals and sales associates on hand with handheld devices in place of set tills.

Elsewhere, a lounge area furnished with mid-century and postmodern pieces sits among artwork reflecting “the romance of travel”, the layout of which hopes to encourage visitors to immerse themselves in the brand’s world.

In a release, co-founder of the brand, Mattis Oppermann, said: “Opening our first physical flagship store has been an ambition for many years. We have been through a meticulous design process to reflect our ethos of quality and timelessness. It’s an exciting time for the brand and our customers alike.”