Carnaby launches 360-degree Christmas lights virtual tour

London’s Carnaby Street is trying to offer Christmas joy worldwide this year by launching the first-ever 360-degree virtual tour of its festive installation, which was unveiled earlier this month.

While many people can get to Carnaby Street London due the current Covid-19 lockdown in England, the shopping district has taken the experience online and is offering viewers the chance to enter Carnaby Street and step under the world-famous, iconic Welcome to Carnaby Street arch from their own home.

The 360-degree virtual tour allows users to choose the route they wish to take. From walking down Carnaby Street either at street level, or 10 foot high in the sky, turning the corner into Kingly Court, which is covered in thousands of sparkly Christmas lights, or by visiting the cobbled Newburgh Street with its pink festoon lights, or heading to Ganton Street to see the giant pink lightbulb installation.

The immersive experience is available for free on Carnaby’s website and includes a live function where the user can join up with someone anywhere in the world to take the tour at the same time, sharing the experience.

Simon Quayle, director at Shaftesbury said in a statement: “We are delighted to be able to take the Carnaby Christmas experience to the world in this digital way, and we hope that it will encourage visitors to come and see them for themselves if and when they can safely.”

The theme of this year’s installation is Choose Love in Carnaby and is a partnership with charity partner Choose Love. The Christmas lights feature a series of positive words “with the hope that at least one will make you smile”.

Carnaby has also launched a digital shopping event where customers can access a selection of online promotions and discounts from more than 100 retailers, restaurants, cafés, pubs and independent businesses including Pixi, Sweaty Betty, Mac, and Havaianas.

Images: courtesy of Carnaby Street