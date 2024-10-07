Carnaby Street to showcase new Christmas light scheme

Landlord Shaftesbury Capital has announced a new “groundbreaking” Christmas light scheme for Carnaby Street in London this year will be switched on Thursday, November 7.

The contemporary festive display developed with Sculptivate, the global design and creative production agency founded in 2007 by Andy Cobb and Ben Bigland, aims to offer a “stop-and-pause” lighting experience.

Named ‘Into the Light,’ the lighting display will see large star installations at gateways on Carnaby Street, complemented by 60-metre-long sculptural light forms suspended along the street. It will feature more than 60,000 fully programmable LEDs to offer a “first-of-its-kind approach for lights in London”.

Designed to enhance the shopping and dining destination and the overall visitor experience, the installation extends into Kingly Court, where cascading curtains of light will adorn the balconies.

The light structures, made in the UK, will be powered by energy from renewable sources and are intended to be a fixture of Carnaby Street Christmas for at least five years.

Shaftesbury Capital adds that the scheme can be adapted each year as it continues to evolve the visitor experience.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “The new Christmas lights scheme on Carnaby Street, right in the heart of the west end, embodies this, with a long-term investment which takes a creative and more sustainable approach.

“As with our other destinations, we passionately believe that this beautiful, well-designed and high-quality lighting scheme with a longer-term vision for Carnaby Street will build cherished Christmas experiences which inspire and excite Londoners and visitors alike.”

Andy Cobb, founder at Sculptivate, added: “London is globally recognised for its Christmas decorations, with Carnaby Street featuring every year in the ‘must see’ list for locals and tourists alike. With this new installation, we wanted to celebrate the rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of creativity, offering something that will not only return as a cherished tradition but also continue to captivate audiences.

“Into the Light’ will transform Soho in the same way its predecessors have, while maintaining Shaftesbury Capital’s position as a real trailblazer in West End public realm.”