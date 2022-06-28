Carvela and Mint Velvet to make regional debut in Wales

Womenswear brands Carvela and Mint Velvet are set to make their regional debut in St David’s Cardiff, Wales, later this year, as announced by the location’s real estate developer, Landsec.

Carvela’s 2,130 square foot space will be the footwear and accessory brand’s first standalone Welsh boutique, set to launch in July and located adjacent to its sister brand, Kurt Geiger.

Premium retailer Mint Velvet will be joining Carvela in a 3,700 square foot space offering the brand’s seasonal apparel, footwear and accessories. The opening is part of the brand’s nationwide expansion strategy.

“We’re excited to be welcoming both brands to St David’s for their regional debuts,” said Nik Porter, head of retail brand account management at Landsec, in a release.

Porter continued: “The addition of Carvela in particular is the result of a strong partnership we’ve built with Kurt Geiger which has allowed them to broaden their presence and introduce a new concept to Wales.”

The two additions join a flurry of brands that have debuted in the region over the past 12 months, including Zara, Hobbs and Phase Eight, each adding to St David’s growing portfolio.