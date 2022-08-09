Casablanca opens pop-up in collaboration with Selfridges

Parisian brand Casablanca has opened an aviation-inspired pop-up housed within The Selfridges Corner shop and taken over three of the department store’s main window displays.

The ‘Casa Airways’ pop-up showcases an exclusive 45-piece capsule collection, featuring limited-edition azure hued bikinis, beach towels, silk scarves, graphic T-shirts, crochet hats, bags and garments, knitwear, and tailoring from the autumn/winter 2022 ‘Le Monde Diplomatique’ collection.

The space also has the exclusive pre-sale of the Casablanca collaboration with Globetrotter, an extremely limited run of luggage that will be available ahead of the official global launch later this summer.

Image: Casablanca/Selfridges by Tim Charles

Charaf Tajer, creative director at Casablanca, said in a statement: “Selfridges have supported Casablanca ever since our first collection, so creating this capsule and space was a natural fit."

The departure lounge design includes graphic 1990s airport signage, security, and private jet set pieces, as well as a Champagne bar where shoppers can taste Casablanca’s special edition branded champagne, which is available in both Rosé and Blanc de Blanc.

Image: Casablanca/Selfridges by Tim Charles

Bosse Myhr, director of womenswear and menswear at Selfridges, added: “Casablanca is the unstoppable modern luxury brand of tomorrow and one we are proud to support with this unique retail concept.

“Casa Airways will bring Casablanca’s distinct vision for RTW and Accessories to life within the Selfridges Corner Shop, through a collection and experience inspired by the golden age of travel.”

As part of its collaboration with Selfridges, Casablanca’s luxurious international airport can also be seen from three windows within Selfridges Duke Street and Oxford Street façade. The Casablanca pop-up will run in The Selfridges Corner Shop until September 4.

Image: Casablanca/Selfridges by Tim Charles

Image: Casablanca/Selfridges by Tim Charles

Image: Casablanca/Selfridges by Tim Charles