Casablanca presents its first womenswear collection at Selfridges

Casablanca Paris has launched its new in-store installation at Selfridges, featuring a variety of its autumn/winter 2021 collection.

The installation will feature a wide selection of the brand’s first womenswear collection, highlighting the typical sportswear inspired designs that Casablanca Paris has become known for. The selection will include the brands signature silk shirts, tailoring and a new line of handbags.

Casablanca aims to be a mix of lux and leisurewear, with a goal to combine comfort with elegance. Pieces are inspired by the brand’s French-Moroccan heritage, with designs made in Paris and the products themselves produced in Casablanca itself.

“Casablanca Paris has an amazing relationship with Selfridges,” said Charaf Tajer, Casablanca Paris’ creative director, in a statement. “They bought the very first collection from the brand which was so surreal for me. It seemed a natural fit for us to host the installation, launching our first womenswear collection. As an emerging brand, we are honoured to create our own Casablanca get-away for customers inside such an iconic store and continue our relationship with Selfridges in such an innovative manner.”

The brand’s decision to expand into womenswear was recent, with its initial focus on men’s tailoring and apparel. In June, Casablanca took to the digital stage of Paris Fashion Week to present its spring 2022 menswear collection showcasing its usual luxe silks and cashmere clothing. The opening of the Selfridges installation shows the brand’s intent to start pushing its womenswear to the frontline too.

A mirage of colours are injected into the collection, with nods to the creative director’s North African roots. The installation itself is also inspired by this heritage, with warm bright colours encasing the walls reminiscent of Moroccan culture.

“We are so excited for Casablanca’s takeover of our atrium space,” head of womenswear at Selfridges, Jeannie Lee, said. “We are thrilled to be able to give the brand an opportunity to present their full vision to our customers, as well as introducing the brand into our womenswear edit.”

In a pop up-like manner, the installation will be running from August 17 - September 5 in the Selfridges Womenswear Atrium.