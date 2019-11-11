Cascades Shopping Centre adds new stores

RPMI Railpen has confirmed that Sports Direct, Flannels and USC have all sign up to Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth, coinciding with investment in an interior refurbishment of the development.

Each of the three new additions are taking over 50,000 square foot of combined trading space, with each of the new stores expected to open in spring 2020, joining existing tenants Primark, H&M, and TK Maxx, as the retail destination celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The new Sports Direct store will embody the retailer’s new store concept, featuring international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Asics and Puma, as well as incorporating a dedicated floorspace for USC, which will house the latest streetwear collections from labels including Converse, Champion, Levi’s, Lacoste and Calvin Klein.

In addition, Flannels will open a store offering customers its contemporary edit of luxury’s biggest names and emerging designers.

Emily Atkinson at RPMI Railpen commented on the signing: “In its 30th year, Cascades continues to pick-up pace in terms of the breadth and diversity of its retail mix, as is reflected by Sports Direct, Flannels and USC taking such a significant store space. Our investment in the centre’s refurbishment will create an even more inviting atmosphere for consumers, providing a revitalised setting for these new retailers as well as neighbouring brands.”

A Sports Direct spokesperson added: “This is a major part of Sports Direct’s brand elevation strategy that will see a huge investment in a number of new stores, while upgrading and improving existing ones across the UK. This is the strategic vision of the business as it aims to meet the demands of an ever more sophisticated consumer who is increasingly looking for not only good value, but an enhanced shopping experience.”

The new stores are scheduled to open in spring, following the unveiling of a refurbished breakthrough area on the ground floor of Cascades in November of this year. The space will form a refreshed gateway to the new retailers, and be home to year-round commercialisation initiatives.

Andrew Philip, centre manager at Cascades, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Sports Direct’s attractive portfolio into the shopping centre. They are a huge brand, and we know that our local shoppers will be pleased to see many top clothing brands, including its Flannels range, introduced when they open in 2020.

“There’s no doubt that this is a big addition to our sport and luxury retail offering at the shopping centre and is part of our commitment to offer not only the best, but most diverse shopping experience possible. Portsmouth is a sport-mad city and this and will complement Victory Sports perfectly moving forward.”

Images: courtesy of Sports Direct