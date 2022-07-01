Castore expands retail portfolio with new London flagship

Premium sportswear brand Castore, which counts tennis star Andy Murray as an investor, is boosting its retail offering by opening its new flagship store on Brompton Road in London.

Castore’s new 2,300 square-foot flagship is located on the Knightsbridge Estate near department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols at 59 Brompton Road. The store marks the brand’s fourteenth store across the UK, with the brand adding it has plans to open a further seven sites in 2022 to continue its growth and presence in the luxury sportswear market.

The store houses Castore’s luxury men’s and women’s spring/summer 2022 sportswear ranges, alongside the brand’s partnerships including AMC, the tennis apparel label from Andy Murray, McLaren Automotive and Racing, and England Cricket and its collaborations across football and rugby.

The flagship has also been equipped with innovative fixtures, including digital advertising screens to showcase its products and their ground-breaking features.

Commenting on the opening, Tom Beahon co-founder at Castore, said in a statement: “Castore is very excited to expand our retail portfolio by opening our flagship Brompton Road store. We’re looking forward to bringing our ethos of ‘Better Never Stops’ to the capital. The Knightsbridge area is renowned for being home to the very best in retail, and we feel confident that Castore will excel in this location.”