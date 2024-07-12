Castore opens first store in European mainland

British sportswear brand Castore has opened its first store on mainland Europe. The brand has chosen the Dutch border town of Enschede as its location, Castore announced last week.

There, the sportswear retailer, which has built up a network of 12 branches in the UK, already serves as an outfitter with the Dutch professional football team FC Twente.

Castore plans further stores in Europe

Further stores are also planned in various European cities this year. However, the company did not provide any further details. It merely stated that 2024 is a milestone in the company's strategic expansion, as it plans the highest number of store openings in a single year in the brand's history.

“We have big ambitions to make Castore one of the leading sportswear brands in the world, which means we are constantly thinking about our growth plans and how we can take the brand forward,” said Castore. “We are excited to bring Castore to the European market with this significant store opening and look forward to continuing the company's growth trajectory on the continent.”

Castore is the outfitter for various sports teams in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany, where the sportswear retailer works with the professional footballers of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and, from the upcoming 2024-2025 season, FC Kaiserslautern. In addition to football, Castore is active in motorsport, rugby, cricket and tennis.