Castore opens Liverpool One store

British sportswear brand Castore, which counts Andy Murray as a shareholder, has opened its first bricks and mortar store outside of London in Liverpool.

The 1,579 square foot unit on Manesty’s Lane, Liverpool One, is located in close proximity to the brand’s Liverpool headquarters and will operate in conjunction with the brand’s existing retail store on London’s Kings Road.

The new store offers Castore’s menswear apparel, as well as their newly launched womenswear line, with each piece designed and manufactured using advanced engineering and unique Italian-milled technical fabrics to optimise athletic performance.

Commenting on the store opening, Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said in a statement: “With our headquarters here in Liverpool it seemed a natural transition for us to open our next store in this vibrant city, and Liverpool One, with its fantastic mix of retail, leisure, food and beverage brands has provided the perfect environment within which to open.

“Following our online inception and entry into the London market, it is so exciting to be launching in our first domestic location, and we are sure Liverpool One will become a firm part of our successful brand history.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, added: “Castore’s opening reflects the positive momentum we have maintained at Liverpool One, despite the challenges of Covid-19. It also signifies our commitment to welcoming unique brands to our retail line-up. Sitting comfortably alongside leading names such as Adidas, The North Face and Vans, we are confident Castore will be another Liverpool One success and become a firm favourite with visitors.”

Liverpool One has also released new figures showing the highest visitor footfall and spend at the destination since retailers reopened their doors on June 15 following the coronavirus lockdown. In late July, there were 380,000 visitors in one week, reflecting 66 percent of the footfall recorded for the same week in 2019. Sales for the period since reopening also continue to rise, now at a total of 72 percent compared to the same timeframe last year.

Images: courtesy of Castore/Grosvenor Europe Liverpool One