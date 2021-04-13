Castore opens upsized store at Liverpool One

British sportswear brand Castore has opened an upsized store at 26 Peter’s Lane, in Liverpool One.

The 2,600 square foot space has been designed in-house by the Castore team and carries the entire Castore product range plus several exclusive products and colourways.

It comes after the brand first moved into Liverpool One back in August. The store will operate in conjunction with the Castore flagship on London’s Kings Road in Chelsea.

“After less than twelve months at Liverpool One, it has been clear to us that it is the ideal environment, in the heart of the city, to take our brand from strength to strength,” Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said in a release.

“We are really excited about the positioning and potential of this new upsized store space, and looking forward to continuing as part the Liverpool ONE community as the UK’s sport and retail sectors take off again in 2021.”

The opening of the new upsized Castore store coincides with the reopening of non-essential retail across the estate.

Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, commented: “Castore’s commitment to an upsized store is a solid endorsement for Liverpool ONE, and signifies the resilient demand for bricks-and-mortar retail space across the estate. Castore is is a fantastic locally-owned and internationally-renowned brand to enhance the premium character of Peter’s Lane.”