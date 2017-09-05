Cath Kidston collaborates with Pinterest

Fashion and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston is collaborating with social media platform Pinterest to launch ‘Colour’ QR codes to coincide with its new ‘Colour by Cath Kidston’ collection, which features one print across 12 different colours.

The collaboration will see Cath Kidston becoming the first UK brand to utilise Pinterest’s visual discovery tool Lens, which allows people to search for ideas using their phone’s camera, with QR codes to offer its customers an innovative in-store experience as well as show the inspiration behind the new collection.

It is hoped that the use of technology while shopping will “help inform purchase decisions and enhance consumer engagement,” said the brand in a statement.

To take part, customers need to use the ‘Lens’ icon in the Pinterest app and hover over the ‘Colour’ QR code found in-store on the swing tag attached to each of the bags in the new collection. This will then take them directly to a Pinterest board created for each bag showing ideas for how to style it as well as to discover the motivation around the colour range.

Cath Kidston becomes first UK brand to utilise Pinterest ‘Lens’ tool in-store

Commenting on the collaboration, Sue Chidler, marketing director of Cath Kidston, said: “Being the first UK retailer to use Pinterest Lens with QR codes in-store is really exciting for us. By enriching the customer shopping experience, ‘Colour’ QR codes will really help us to have a dialogue with our customers during the decision making process both at retail and online.

“I am very proud that Cath Kidston is at the forefront of driving this experience. This latest collaboration is another example of the company’s strategic drive to enrich the customer experience in all our UK stores. I’m very excited to see how this collaboration plays out for the launch of the “Colour by Cath Kidston” collection and beyond.”

The ‘Colour’ QR codes will be viewable across Cath Kidston’s 68 UK stores on the colour collection as well as on in-store signage. The campaign will also be featured in a Pinterest editorial on its curated Explore space and supported with a paid Promoted Pins campaign on the platform.

The ‘Colour by Cath Kidston’ collection launched this week and features the brand’s new Crescent Rose print on the retailer’s must-have essential styles - the overnight bag, the shoulder tote, the tab saddle bag and the buckle backpack, as well as its new accompanying pouches that comes in two sizes. Each of the classic shapes will feature the same print but will come in 12 different colours - red, pink, navy blue, purple, green, grey, teal, white, black, yellow, burnt orange and blue.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston