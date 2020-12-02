Cath Kidston returns to the high street with London flagship

British retailer Cath Kidston, known for its vintage prints and cutesy florals, which was saved from administration earlier this year to become a “brand-first, digital-led” retailer, has reopened its flagship Piccadilly, London store.

The retailer closed all of its 60 UK stores in April, after administrators failed to find a buyer, and has been restructured to operate as a digital-first retailer, with e-commerce now accounting for 85 percent of its sales.

The reopening of its flagship store in the heart of London’s West End will be the brand’s only high street store and will become an “experimental” concept to showcase the brand’s 27 years of British design and print heritage.

Melinda Paraie, chief executive at Cath Kidston, said of the store opening in a statement: “London is at the heart of our brand and we are thrilled to introduce the newly reimagined 180 Piccadilly to our customers, just in time for Christmas. We are confident that our customers will recognise and love the quality and craft of the products in a highly curated environment, relatable to today’s lifestyle.”

The 7,040 square foot store, set across three floors, is themed around animating the ‘Home of Cath Kidston’ with the intention of giving customers an opportunity to “explore the world of Cath Kidston that they know and love, while complementing the brand’s new digital-first strategy,” explained the brand.

The in-store concept includes “dedicated areas reflecting consumer demand and the brand’s status as a gifting destination”. The brand added that emphasis would be placed on its home and kids categories, as it has seen a “resurgence” in demand due to customers spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. These categories currently represent 45 percent of total sales.

180 Piccadilly will also focus on beauty and wellness, as well as home entertaining, and have a bespoke haberdashery that offers home décor options and fabric by the metre, as well as a Christmas gift emporium.

Cath Kidston reopens 180 Piccadilly flagship

The retailer has struggled in recent years and it states that following its restructure in April it has realigned its cost base and structure to create what it calls an “economically viable operating model as a brand-led, digital first retailer”.

Other measures part of the brand’s relaunch include streamlining the brand’s product range “by curating content for customers in more meaningful ways and refining the offer to focus on key products and easier ways to shop”.

Holly Marler, who was appointed as Cath Kidston’s new creative director in October, added: “The Cath Kidston ethos is rooted in creating beautiful, functional pieces curated to bring everyday moments of joy, and that’s exactly what we’ve brought to life in 180 Piccadilly.

“My team and I are delighted to welcome our loyal customers to this home from home – a store that celebrates all things Cath Kidston and is a cornerstone of our future plans for the brand.”

Marler, who joined from Liberty London, is responsible for overseeing the brand’s print and design direction and communicating its overall artistic vision.

At the time of her appointment, Paraie, said: “With Holly’s experience at British fashion houses and her exceptional talent for print, colour and design, Holly will play a critical role in solidifying our brand transformation plans.

“Our customers sit at the heart of our new strategy, and Holly’s experience and vision will ensure that we can maintain Cath Kidston’s role of inspiring the everyday optimist with our hand-drawn prints and joyful products. Particularly as we all face our new normal world, the role of bringing moments of joy to every day is even more relevant.”

180 Piccadilly will be open from 10am-8pm Monday-Saturday and 12pm-6pm on Sunday. The store has also been made Covid-19 secure and is operating a one-way system and has hand sanitisation stations in-store to ensure customer safety while shopping.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston