Cath Kidston to relocate Guildford store

Fashion and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has confirmed that it is moving its Guildford store to the new Tunsgate Quarter retail and restaurant development in the centre of the town.

Cath Kidston has signed up to a 1,770 square foot unit in the new Tunsgate Quarter development, which will comprise of 18 retail shops and 8 restaurants when it opens in October this year.

Sue Carvell, commercial director of Cath Kidston, said: “We’re excited to be opening a larger store in Guildford, reflecting the success we have seen in the town over the past 10 years.

“We already know how much our local customers enjoy our products and the brand new store will allow us to showcase even more of our popular products. Tunsgate Quarter will be the perfect location for us, and we can’t wait to open when the development is completed.”

The new larger Cath Kidston store will allow the retailer to showcase a wider range of the brand’s fashion, accessories, kids and homeware lines.

The new 80,000 square foot retail development will span over two levels and will have views over Guildford Castle and its gardens and will connect the High Street with Castle Street.

Other brands that have already signed up includes The White Company, which has signed up to a 5,000 square foot store, doubling the size of its store in the town. The new store will offer the brand’s lifestyle products, high-quality home furnishings, and stylish clothing for women, men and children.

Additional retailers includes Loaf, and Bobbi Brown, while British homewares brand Oka and the Ivy Collection will anchor the development.

Images: Artist impressions courtesy of Tunsgate Quarter