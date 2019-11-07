Cavendish Square to be transformed into the “Oasis” of Oxford Street

London’s Cavendish Square is set to be transformed into a subterranean mixed-use destination, with an investment in excess of 100 million pounds, to turn the area into the “Oasis” of Oxford Street in the heart of London’s West End.

Located beneath Cavendish Square Gardens, the site is currently an underground car park, but the Reef Group has submitted plans to Westminster City Council to redevelop the area to create a mix of retail, medical, wellness and leisure accommodation.

The plans will see the creation of 280,000 square foot of space across four storeys below ground level with a cutting edge design that will regenerate the 1960s structure below the Georgian square.

At street level two glazed lanterns will frame a new entrance facing Oxford Street and provide natural light for the floors below, while statement entrances to Harley Street and Regent Street will complete the development that will be one of the West End’s largest, with floors of up to 80,000 square foot and floor to ceiling heights of up to 8 metres.

Plans for the scheme have been submitted to Westminster City Council and, subject to planning approval, construction is expected to start on site in late 2020, with completion in 2022.

Cavendish Square Gardens to become a mixed-use retail, wellness and leisure development

Stewart Deering, joint chief executive of Reef Group, said in a statement: “Reef have worked closely with Westminster City Council in designing a unique and iconic destination for London. We will invest in excess of 100 million pounds in developing a vibrant, sustainable and sensitively designed subterranean mixed-use “place” that will combine retail, leisure, medical, health and wellbeing.

“The historic Georgian square will be restored to its former glory, becoming more accessible to the public than ever before with improved public realm. Cavendish Square will become an oasis in the heart of London and as well as providing an interesting mix of occupiers, we hope the plans will encourage more public events to take place within the square.”

Reef Group is in active discussions with a range of occupiers who could move into the space, and the development will not only add retailers but also expand the footprint of the Harley Street Medical Area and deliver specialist facilities for London’s growing independent healthcare market, which doubled in size between 2007 and 2017.

The aim of the project is for it to be one of London’s most sustainable developments, reducing traffic volumes and reusing much of the existing car park structure, while also enhancing the above-ground park and surrounding public realm to improve pedestrian access into Cavendish Square as well as restore connections with Hanover Square.

Images: CGIs of Cavendish Square London were created by Revere Design courtesy of Reef Group