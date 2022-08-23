Celtic & Co. open concessions in John Lewis

Sustainable Cornish fashion brand Celtic & Co. has opened concessions in two John Lewis stores in London and Cambridge to reach new customers.

The opening marks the brand’s first-ever physical presence in a department store on the UK high street and builds upon Celtic & Co.’s success selling its clothing and footwear on John Lewis’ website.

Celtic & Co. managing director, James Williams, said in a statement: “Our relationship with John Lewis started when we first launched three of our slipper styles online with them in October 2020. It was great to be able to showcase some of our products which are handcrafted in Cornwall through such an iconic British brand.

“The partnership really started to develop last summer when we also launched our collection of clothing and footwear on the John Lewis website. Strong online sales have proven we’re a great fit with their customer, and we’re delighted to have been selected as part of their in-store range in two locations – including the Peter Jones store on Sloane Square in London.”

Williams added: “This is a massive step for us as a brand in being able to reach new customers and promote the quality of our products. Always created using natural materials, there’ll be many tangible benefits of shoppers being able to feel the different textures of the materials we use.”