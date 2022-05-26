Celtic & Co. opens new shop at headquarters

Sustainable fashion brand Celtic & Co. has opened a new shop located on the site of its head offices and warehouse at Indian Queens in Cornwall.

The store is Celtic & Co.’s only customer-facing premises since it closed its factory shop in Newquay in 2020 and will house the brand’s clothing, footwear, and accessories.

In addition, the outlet will act as the collection point for all click and collect online orders and the drop-off point for any Celtic sheepskin boots which require the company’s in-house repair service.

Celtic & Co. managing director, James Williams, said in a statement: “As our business grows and our collections expand, we needed somewhere to really showcase our premium quality products and provide our customers with a luxurious shopping experience.

“Our shop is now a multi-functional space where we’ll be able to host press days, private shopping appointments, and more bespoke events in the future.”

The Celtic & Co. store will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, with Saturday openings launching on July 30 to coincide with the launch of its autumn collection.