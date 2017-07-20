Celtic & Co wins manufacturing excellence award

Cornish footwear and clothing brand Celtic & Co has won the Manufacturing Excellence Award for the South West at The National Family Business Awards.

The annual awards celebrates the achievements of Britain’s family-run businesses and took place at Wembley Stadium in London over the weekend.

Commenting on why Celtic & Co impressed, The National Family Business Awards judges stated: “We felt the culture and values presented by the team at Celtic & Co really encompass what it is to be a family business. They are a growing business who really take a pride in the care and attention in the level of service to customers and of course the handcrafting of their products.

“It’s refreshing in today’s world to find a company so dedicated to keeping traditional skills with a modern outlook. They have an amazing rapport with staff and their local communities. A wonderful business.”

Founders of the company, Nick and Kath Whitworth, collected the award for Celtic & Co alongside their daughter Clare who also works for the brand in marketing.

Celtic & Co has been crafting sheepskin into slippers, boots and accessories in Cornwall for 27 years. The fashion company has been growing in recent years, experiencing a 3 percent year-on-year growth. They have successfully launched their website and catalogues in the UK, US, Canada and Australia, as well as expanding its trade offerings into retail.

Image: courtesy of Celtic & Co - founders of the company, Nick and Kath Whitworth with daughter Clare.