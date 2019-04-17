Centre:MK opens largest store in 25 years

Primark has opened its 75,000 square foot store within Centre:MK to mark the largest new store to open at the shopping centre in the last 25 years.

Located in the former BHS unit on Silbury Arcade, the record letting store features larger shopping aisles as part of the retailer’s new store format, to showcase the entire range of womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware.

The opening follows successful footfall growth above national benchmark for shopping centres throughout the country, with Centre:MK reporting close to 25 million shopper visits in 2018, and comes as a direct response to Centre:MK’s customer exit surveys, which had shown Primark to be the most requested store amongst visitors to the destination.

Ed Sellick, on behalf of Centre:MK joint owners, Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper, said in a statement: “The opening of Primark is a huge milestone and highlights the dedication to our strategy of ‘reimagining an icon’ that has seen over 60 million pound investment across the shopping destination since 2016.

“This includes the recently completed 1,400 space new technological multi-storey car park, and 10 million pound refurbishment of Sunset Walk and award-winning Guest Services area to ensure our visitors have an experience reflective of our status as a leading UK shopping destination.”

Primark’s retail director for the UK and Northern Europe, Simon Gibbs added: “We’re delighted to open a second Milton Keynes store in Centre:MK offering customers even more amazing fashion at amazing prices. Today’s opening brings the number of Primark stores to 189 in the UK and 370 internationally and we look forward to continued growth.”

This is the latest opening from Primark, in recent months it has opened it’s largest store in the world in Birmingham spanning five floors across 160,000 square foot earlier this month, and a 46,000 square foot flagship opening in at Bluewater in Kent in March.

Images: courtesy of Centre:MK