Centre:MK reopens its doors to the public

The shopping centre Centre:MK in Milton Keynes was able to reopen this week in light of the UK government’s decision to loosen Covid-19 lockdown measures and allow non-essential businesses to offer renewed in-store service.

Over 80 stores, including Primark, Next and TK Maxx, were reopened on Monday, with more to follow suit each day. The company reported that, on opening day, average transaction values were four times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Centre:MK additionally implemented several safety guidelines, such as hand sanitizer stations, one-way systems to ensure social distancing possibilities and required waiting in designated areas.

As a centre, we believe ‘playing your part is key,” said Kevin Duffy, centre director at Centre:MK, in a statement on Tuesday. “We have made more extensive plans for our shoppers to be able to return confidently and it has paid off. Footfall was even better than expected and while we have had some queues for our most popular brands, there is room for everyone to shop safely.”