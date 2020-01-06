Centre:MK reports footfall growth in 2019

UK shopping centre Centre:MK has reported a 2.5 percent year-on-year increase in footfall for 2019, bucking the national trend of declining footfall.

Named as one of the top 10 shopping centres in the UK by GlobalData, CentreMK attracts more than 24 million visitors each year, and over the Christmas period, the Milton Keynes based destination saw more than 3 million visitors, with over 100,000 shoppers on Boxing Day hoping to pick up a bargain. Popular sale items included ladies fashion, smart TV’s, jewellery and fragrances.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at Centre:MK said in a statement: “2019 has been a great success for Centre:MK with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre. We are pleased to have welcomed so many new brands into the centre and look forward to welcoming more in 2020.

“Our 50 million pound investment programme including our award-winning guest services and ‘smart’ car park reflects our ongoing commitment to both our retailers and shoppers and we believe Centre:MK will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year.”

The 1.3 million square foot regional shopping centre, just 30 minutes from London, has more 190 retail units, and added that it continues to attract high spending shoppers due to its “convenient layout” as well as its range of retailers including John Lewis, Next, Primark, River Island, Pandora, Marks and Spencer, and The White Stuff.

In 2019, the shopping centre welcomed 10 new retailers - Primark, Neon Sheep, Newbie, Typo, Chatime, Morano’s, Trailfinders, Skechers, Lovisa and Lush.

Image: courtesy of Centre:MK