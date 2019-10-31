Century 21 opens a new pop-up in NYC's Herald Square

Century 21 has announced a new New York City location, though this one is not temporary. The off-price luxury fashion retailer will open a limited engagement holiday pop-up store in Herald Square.

Located at 50 West 34th Street, the Century 21 pop-up will be just across the street from the Macy's Herald Square flagship store.

The Century 21 pop-up will feature an all-red facade to boast the New York-based retailer's signature color. The entire first floor will mimic this color scheme, from the walls to the flooring, and even the mannequins.

The retailer strategically planned the decor of the pop-up to fit an Instagram-worthy image, aiming to entice shoppers in for a good, holiday-themed social media shot. Century 21 collaborated with Herlanderart and claudia isabel studio to create an in-store Instagrammable installation of luxe gold displays with matching product offerings.

"Century 21 is ready to kick off the holiday season with the opening of the Herald Square Holiday Pop-Up," Century 21's chief marketing officer Michael Kustermann said in a statement. "We are so excited to bring our brand to the heart of New York City with this opening. We can't wait to paint the town red and bring the gift of fabulous fashion - at prices that feel like a miracle - to our customers from our hometown and tourists from around the world."

The holiday pop-up will be open from November 1, 2019 through January 11, 2020.