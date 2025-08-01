CEO interview: Kapten & Son embarks on UK retail expansion with London store

Kapten & Son is venturing into a new realm. The German travel brand is set to embark on a new flight path in the UK, where it is due to land in London with its first regional flagship store.

After achieving success in the retail market of mainland Europe, with stores in Frankfurt, Vienna and Amsterdam, co-founder and chief executive officer, Johannes Theobald, has now turned his attention to the UK, where Kapten & Son is planning to expand its reach through minimalist design and experiential retail.

The store itself is scheduled to open on August 16 in the heart of London’s Seven Dials on Neal Street. Here, the brand’s penchant for technological innovation and practical purchasing experiences will become readily available to British consumers, alongside a selection of products designed for modern travel.

To find out more about, FashionUnited spoke to Theobald about London as an initial base, the importance of technology in the physical space and what Kapten & Son’s next steps are.

On expansion...

Why was London chosen as the location of the first UK flagship store?

London is a global fashion and lifestyle hub, and its diverse, international customer base makes it the perfect launchpad for us in the UK. We’ve seen strong demand from UK customers through our online channels, and it felt like the natural next step to bring the full Kapten & Son brand experience to London.

How does the UK market fit into the brand's broader international expansion strategy?

The UK is a key pillar of our European growth strategy. We’ve had great success in Germany and across mainland Europe, and now we’re focused on establishing a strong local presence in key cities like London. We want to create flagship experiences that resonate with our community wherever they are.

What differentiates the UK consumer from those in existing markets like Germany and the Netherlands? How have these differences been applied to the new store?

UK consumers are particularly fashion-forward, with a strong preference for urban, contemporary styles, especially in London. These insights have directly influenced both the product range we plan to offer in-store and the visual merchandising, which places an even greater focus on urban aesthetics.

Kapten & Son London store. Credits: Kapten & Son.

Do you have plans to expand further in the UK?

Absolutely. London is just our first of hopefully many Kapten & Son stores in the UK. We see huge potential in other major cities and are actively exploring options for further expansion.

On experiential retail...

What inspired the inclusion of features like the 'Magic Mirror'?

Our customers. When we were designing the new store concept, we asked our store staff about common customer challenges. One recurring theme was that customers wanted to see how the backpack looked from behind, which isn’t possible with a regular mirror. So they always asked our staff to take photos of them. The Magic Mirror solves this in a fun and innovative way.

How do you see technology playing a role in the physical retail experience for Kapten & Son?

Technology is becoming more and more essential. From the Magic Mirror to other digital touchpoints in-store, we’re always looking for ways to make the shopping experience easier, more interactive, and more personalised. We can’t wait to explore even more creative solutions.

Kapten & Son London store. Credits: Kapten & Son.

How do you define Kapten & Son's consumer group in 2025? What are they looking for in a brand?

Our customers are modern, urban individuals, mostly between 25 and 40 years old. They live active, dynamic lives — commuting to work, traveling, doing sports, and spending time in the city. They look for products that offer functionality and high quality but also expect distinctive design that seamlessly fits into both their everyday and leisure activities.

How are the brand's consumers - the 'modern travelers' - reflected in the store design?

Travel and commuting are at the heart of our customers’ lifestyles and our product offering. We’ve built unique features into the store to reflect this: for example, a Size Check station where customers can easily test whether our suitcases and backpacks comply with airline hand luggage regulations.

We’ve also designed a small part of the store to resemble the interior of an airplane, creating a subtle travel atmosphere. Additionally, we’ve included a dedicated packing table with plenty of space for customers to open and explore our luggage and backpacks, and to discover all the thoughtful features and functionalities in detail.

On business models...

What feedback from European stores helped shape the design and concept of the UK location?

Feedback from our other stores showed us how much customers value the interactive and community-focused elements of our stores. That’s why we placed an even bigger focus on experience-driven features, such as the Magic Mirror and flexible product displays, for the London store.

Kapten & Son London store. Credits: Kapten & Son.

Is your D2C model evolving with the introduction of more brick-and-mortar stores?

Yes, definitely. We’ve always been a D2C-first brand, but our own retail stores complement that perfectly by offering our community a physical space to engage with the brand. Both channels work hand-in-hand and allow us to deliver an even better overall customer journey.

How do your retail partnerships and online presence complement your owned retail footprint? What is the current sales ratio between each channel?

Our retail partnerships and e-commerce channels are essential to growing both brand awareness and accessibility. Our own stores allow us to present the full Kapten & Son brand experience, but our retail partners play a crucial role — especially in new markets. They help us reach new target groups and connect with customers who may not yet know our brand. In particular, partnering with established, trusted retailers gives Kapten & Son immediate credibility and trust in markets where we are still building awareness.

The balance between online, own retail, and wholesale varies by region, but online continues to be a very strong pillar alongside our growing store network.

Are there any geographies that are particularly performing very well? Are there any new markets that you have your eye on or have seen opportunities to expand in?

Germany was our first and remains our largest market. But countries like the Netherlands, the UK, and France have shown excellent growth, which is why we are also opening our Experience Stores in these markets. We’re also watching other European regions closely for the next phase of our expansion.

Next to a retail expansion, is there anything else on the horizon for Kapten & Son?

Yes, we’re actively working on expanding and evolving our product range, especially within the backpack category for additional use cases and target groups. We also see exciting opportunities to launch new complementary product categories that fit naturally into our customers’ everyday lives.