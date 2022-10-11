Champion celebrates Reverse Weave Sweatshirt anniversary with pop-up

Athletic brand Champion is marking the 70th anniversary of its Reverse Weave Sweatshirt by transforming its London flagship on Brewer Street into a 1950s diner-inspired pop-up from October 14 to 16.

The flagship will undergo a complete store re-fit for the pop-up to transport customers back to the 1950s when the Reverse Weave Sweatshirt first launched. It will feature checkerboard flooring, red and chrome diner seating, 50s iconography and memorabilia on the walls and black and white television set-style screens covering the front windows.

In addition, the pop-up will have a milkshake bar serving sports heritage-themed drinks named Breakfast of Champions, Dream Team, Slam Dunk and Touchdown, and a selfie photo booth mirror.

Champion will also be producing a finite number of limited-edition 70th Anniversary Reverse Weave sweatshirts. One in every three customers will be available to purchase the sweatshirt for 9.50 pounds, the price it was sold at in 1952 when making a purchase over 20 pounds.

Patented in 1952, Champion's Reverse Weave technology was the ground-breaking construction technique that prevents shrinkage by flipping the fleece upright and cutting it on the cross-grain. The idea for Reverse Weave was born from the concerns of American football coaches when washing athletes' apparel and is considered the most iconic piece in the Champion collection.