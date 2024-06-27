Champion opens in Selfridges as brand kicks off CurrieGoat partnership

Sportswear label Champion has opened a new concession in luxury department store Selfridges London amid the launch of a partnership with multidisciplinary artist CurrieGoat.

Housed in the New York-founded brand’s Selfridges location will be a curated selection of its elevated products, many inspired by its own archives, alongside pieces exclusively available to the department store itself.

The opening will coincide with a two-month takeover of Harry Gordon’s Bar & Kitchen by Champion, which has transformed the space –on the Lower Ground Floor of Selfridges– to reflect its vintage Americana and sports heritage within a US sports bar-style aesthetic.

Champion's Selfridges concession. Credits: Champion.

The entry into Selfridges falls alongside a new partnership with CurrieGoat, who has worked with the brand to design a limited edition series of bespoke artwork patches that can be used to customise Champion items.

A total of 100 exclusive badges have been released to the public and will be available to shop in the new Selfridges store from June 27 to 29, during which time shoppers can also receive free embroidery services on-site.

Speaking on the recent launches, Champion’s global VP of design, Jay Escobara, said that since the start of his time at the brand, his goal had been to share its history in a “contemporary setting”.

Escobara added: “Our versatility and grounded depth of expression is what makes Champion so great to other creatives, artists, musicians and so forth.”