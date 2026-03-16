Champion opens new concept store in Manchester

Apparel brand Champion has opened a new concept store at the Manchester Arndale shopping centre, offering a “sportstyle heritage and a community-focused” retail space.

The 2,045-square-foot store, located on the first floor of the shopping centre, showcases Champion’s new evolved retail concept, grounded in its century-long legacy, with a space designed to balance the brand’s athletic roots with a more refined architectural approach.

Champion Manchester Arndale store Credits: Champion

In a statement, Champion said the space reflects “a modern interpretation of that heritage through a design language influenced by urban street culture and industrial environments,” utilising materials such as natural iron, concrete-effect finishes, and wood to create a space that “feels both raw and elevated,” showcasing its latest collections.

Beyond retail, the Manchester store has also been designed as a community platform, with the brand planning a programme of creative workshops, cultural activations and workout sessions designed to connect with the city’s sporting and creative identity.

Champion Manchester Arndale store Credits: Champion

There will also be a permanent customisation station, designed as a key feature of the store, which allows customers to personalise Champion garments through heat patches, transfers and embroidery.

The store houses Champion’s latest collections across performance apparel and everyday sportstyle, alongside a hyperlocal ‘City Collection’ available exclusively in the Manchester store.

Champion Manchester Arndale store Credits: Champion