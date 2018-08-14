Champion opens women’s pop-up store at Selfridges

American sportswear brand Champion has opened a women’s pop-up store at Selfridges, the famous department store in London. The space, which opened on August 13 and is set to run for four weeks, offers pieces from Champion’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

Located at Selfridges’ Designer Studio on the third floor, Champion’s pop-up store includes branded velour tracksuits and oversized logo sweatshirts. The company informed in a statement that some of its iconic pieces have been “re-invented in fresh, new colorways”.

Champion is a subsidiary of Hanesbrands, one of the largest apparel companies in the US, with over 65,000 employees.

Photos: courtesy of the brand