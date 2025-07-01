Champs Sports launches revised store concept

Champs Sports, an American sportswear retailer and a subsidiary of Foot Locker, has unveiled its renewed retail concept in Tampa, Florida, and Portland, Oregon.

The reimagine retail concept was created to offer customers an enhanced brand journey through a more immersive retail experience. The new concept introduces a more inviting, modernized storefront with a clean, thoughtfully structured interior layout.

The revamped store interior showcases a wide assortment of multi-brand apparel, footwear, and accessories. Key product stories are highlighted through curated display walls and integrated digital touchpoints, while the light, contemporary design reflects a fresh take on modern sport culture.

"At its core, Champs Sports focuses on serving sport-style enthusiasts with head-to-toe assortments," said Tony Aversa, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports, in a statement. "The Reimagined store concept redefines what the Champs Sports in-store shopping experience can be, enhancing every step of the customer journey."

"Tampa and Portland are dynamic markets, making them ideal locations to unveil a new store experience that reflects our brand ethos. The concept also strengthens our "Sport For Life" brand platform to connect sport to life in an innovative way that continues to engage with the communities we serve."

The new Champs Sports retail concept also prioritizes flexibility and customer engagement, featuring a modular design that allows for adaptable merchandising and refreshed product storytelling over time. Store Associates are equipped with upgraded tools and multiple checkout points to streamline service.

Key elements in the new retail concept include a sport-driven storefront with dynamic digital storytelling; high-impact "Premier Walls" that spotlight key brands and assist with outfit-building near upgraded fitting rooms; and designated accessory zones to complete the look. A family-focused area showcases multi-brand footwear for women and kids, encouraging inclusive shopping.

Digital features such as 3D fit scanners and omnichannel touchpoints help elevate the overall shopping experience. In addition, the new dedicated Run Club zone—central to the store concept—curates men's and women's performance assortments and is curated to help meet the needs of the local communities and accessibility in running culture.

Strategically located near major hubs, the Brandon Exchange site benefits from proximity to Foot Locker, Inc.'s future global headquarters in St. Petersburg, FL, whereas the Washington Square location taps into a market rich in sneaker and sport heritage.

To mark the opening of the new retail concept, Champ Sports is set to host a special opening event in partnership with Nike at the Washington Square store in Portland from July 26 to 27. The event includes customer-focused experiences such as live entertainment, giveaways, customization, and more. A dedicated Champs Run Club event open to all local runners will also take place over the same weekend, featuring a celebratory run from and to the store. Another grand opening event for the Brandon Exchange store will take place from August 9 to 10, featuring live entertainment, giveaways, customization, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Champs to help bring their vision for immersive retail to life," said Jason Kirrer, Vice President of North America Sales & Marketplace, Nike. "The Reimagined store concept reflects our shared objectives to celebrate sport and serve athletes through elevated retail and experiences. We are excited to help mark the grand-opening moment of Champs Sports in Washington Square with a high-energy weekend that goes beyond retail to connect and engage with our shared communities."

The launch of the reimagined Champs Sports store concept marks a milestone in Foot Locker, Inc.'s Lace Up Plan, specifically its strategy to "Power Up the Portfolio." Following the successful rollout of eight Foot Locker reimagined locations across North America, Europe, and Asia over the past year, Champs Sports is set to expand the concept further with additional store openings.