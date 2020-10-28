Chanel expands European eyewear sales

Chanel is expanding its European e-commerce network. The brand has announced they will be expanding online sales of eyewear to 21 European countries.

Chanel first launched e-commerce for sunglasses in 2015 starting with the U.S. market, adding the U.K. in 2018. This expansion into Europe also adds France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Chanel’s eyewear is the result of a licensing partnership with Luxottica Group that began in 2000. Chanel was one of the first big luxury players to begin embracing e-commerce back in 2015 when many luxury brands were incredibly resistant thinking it diluted their brand image. Since then, the overwhelming majority of luxury brands have hopped onboard, including Chanel competitor Celine, which was one of the biggest holdouts on luxury e-commerce.

The expansion of European e-commerce sales could only stand to boost Chanel’s already impressive profitability. In 2018, Chanel revealed their annual sales were 10 billion dollars, making it one of the most profitable fashion brands in the entire world.

photo: via Chanel.com