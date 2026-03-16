Chanel experiences high demand and stock shortages for Matthieu Blazy's new collection

The excitement surrounding Chanel, driven by the vision of its artistic director Matthieu Blazy, is now translating into a significant commercial success. In early March, this culminated in stores with an influx of crowds, all eager to purchase Blazy's debut collection.

The collection by the Franco-Belgian designer has been available across the brand's network for about ten days. Its launch was strategically aligned with the excitement of Paris Fashion Week, helping to draw crowds into stores and even overwhelming the legendary boutique at 31 rue Cambon. “It has calmed down now,” a sales advisor from the house confessed by telephone.

On social media, several comments are already pointing to stock shortages. “I just wanted to try on the jacket from Look 1... but it's already sold-out,” the influential Instagram account @Stylenotcom recently lamented. Across the Atlantic, the demand is just as fierce. A journalist for The Cut magazine reported having to wait for over one hour to even enter the New York flagship.

Media impact

According to data from the analytics platform Lefty, reported by the Karla Otto agency, the brand generated an impressive media impact and revenue during Paris Fashion Week. This was valued at 55.8 million dollars, representing a 73 percent year-over-year growth. These figures are largely explained by the enthusiasm from buyers and critics for an autumn/winter collection in line with the one presented in September 2025. The collection was described as fresh, effortless and true to the style of Gabrielle Chanel.

Style alone does not explain everything. According to the Karla Otto agency, the house orchestrated a masterful communication strategy following the presentation of the spring/summer 2026 collection. This plan successfully maintained desire until the launch of the first collection by Blazy on March 5, just four days before the autumn/winter 2026 show. While its competitors advertised conventionally on bus shelters, Chanel made a statement by installing a monumental advertising banner on the façade of the prestigious Opéra Garnier.