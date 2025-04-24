Chanel opens immersive pop-up to celebrate its new fragrance

French luxury brand Chanel is launching a beauty pop-up to celebrate its new Chanel Chance Eau Splendide fragrance in Shoreditch, London.

Running from April 25 to May 5, the Chance Street pop-up offers an interactive space allowing visitors to ‘Take a Chance’ while immersing themselves in Chanel Chance Eau Splendide, the fifth addition to the Chance fragrance franchise, masterminded by the brand’s in-house perfumer Olivier Polge.

Chanel Chance Eau Splendide Credits: Chanel

The new fragrance, described as “luminous, spontaneous and captivating,” offers a fruity-floral scent that blends a sparkling raspberry accord, revealing facets of crisp fruit, rose and violet, with an elegant and magnetic floral heart of rose geranium partly grown in the Chanel fields in Grasse.

The pop-up at The Dream Factory, 4 Chance Street, draws inspiration from the fragrance, its playful blend and its purple hue and features a custom street mural on the outside and interactive stations inside to discover the scent and the fragrance campaign featuring the latest Chanel ambassador, Belgian singer-songwriter and actress AngeÌle.

Chanel Chance Street pop-up Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone, FashionUnited

Chanel beauty fans can play games of chance to win prizes, including exclusive artwork and mirrors, eat complimentary candy floss inspired by Chanel Chance Eau Splendide, as well as discover the olfactive notes of the rest of the Chance family, including Chanel, Chance Eau Fraîche, Chance Eau Tendre, and Chance Eau Vive at the fragrance discovery bar.

There is also a special ‘Hall of Mirrors’ recreating the fairground-themed campaign for the fragrance, where fans can take selfies within a kaleidoscope of lights and illusions.

Chanel Chance Street pop-up Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone, FashionUnited

The free pop-up concludes with a special beauty boutique, selling the fragrances alongside Chanel beauty products that make up the five Chance-inspired make-up looks, which includes limited-edition nail varnishes in the colour of the fragrances.

The experience also has two bookable activities, including a 75-minute beauty service with a Chanel make-up artist to create a personalised make-up look for 60 pounds, and an evening soiree hosted on May 1 with a DJ, cocktails, canapes and an elevated goodie bag for 60 pounds.

Chanel Chance Street pop-up Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone, FashionUnited

Chanel Chance Street pop-up Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone, FashionUnited