Charles & Keith opens debut pop-up in New York

Footwear and accessories brand Charles & Keith has expanded its global footprint into the US with its first-ever pop-up at the multi-brand space Showfields in New York City.

The pop-up will run until September 19 and marks the first time that shoppers in the US will be able to physically browse Charles & Keith’s products. Previously, US customers have only been able to shop via the brand’s mobile app and e-commerce website.

Commenting on the expansion and opening, Keith Wong, chief operating officer at Charles & Keith, said in a statement: “With our exponential growth in the US over the past few years, came increased demand to launch a physical point of sale in the country. We’re excited to partner with Showfields, a ground-breaking and experimental retail concept store, to bring the Charles & Keith experience to our community Stateside, starting with New York.”

The space has been designed to reflect the sleek and modern aesthetic shown throughout Charles & Keith stores globally while offering the US consumer a glimpse into the brand’s omnichannel experience.

The pop-up offers a selection of the brand’s design-led footwear and bags from its seasonal collections and some evergreen icons such as its Gabine bags and Lucile boots.

Wong added: “We are always on the lookout to create exciting and thought-provoking customer experiences, and to remind people of the joy that retail can bring. We can’t think of a better partner than Showfields, whose aesthetics and values align with our brand.”