Charles Tyrwhitt expands its US presence in Chicago

British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt continues to drive US growth with the opening of a new flagship store in Chicago, US, offering a new, larger, immersive retail experience designed to celebrate the brand’s “craftsmanship, timeless tailoring, and modern versatility”.

The 2,278 square foot flagship, located at 625 N. Michigan Ave., along the city’s “Magnificent Mile,” marks the brand’s second store in Chicago, alongside its LaSalle Street store.

Charles Tyrwhitt Chicago flagship Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt

The store has been designed as an “elevated shopping environment,” housing the brand’s full menswear offering, including its tailored collection of shirting in a wide range of fits and colourways, formal and casual suiting, smart knitwear, polished casualwear, plus footwear and accessories, alongside personalised experiences led by a team of in-store stylists.

Joe Irons, chief marketing officer of Charles Tyrwhitt, said in a statement: “Chicago is a key growth market for us, supported by both our online business and our existing store on LaSalle. We’ve long sought a flagship location in the city that reflects our ambition, and we’re thrilled to secure a new home on The Mile.

“We’ve thoughtfully curated our range for Chicagoans and are confident we can help customers dress well, from the office to after hours. We look forward to welcoming customers and seeing their reactions.”

Charles Tyrwhitt Chicago flagship Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt

The opening forms part of Charles Tyrwhitt’s continued investment in physical retail in the region. The British company currently operates 12 stores in the US, including in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, as well as 34 stores in the UK.

Charles Tyrwhitt Chicago flagship Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt

Charles Tyrwhitt Chicago flagship Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt