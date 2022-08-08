Charles Tyrwhitt to open new store concept in Milton Keynes

British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt is opening a new store design at Centre:mk Milton Keynes in late August.

The 1,455 square foot store will be located at 27 Silbury Arcade and will debut Charles Tyrwhitt’s new "cutting-edge store format," which will showcase the brand’s full collection of menswear, including shirts, suits, casualwear, shoes and accessories.

The concept, which will be rolled out across the UK, will include a range of new technological features, including interactive QR codes and engaging digitalised visuals to display the brand’s creative content.

The store will also offer one-on-one styling appointments and made-to-measure custom shirt and suit services, as the brand looks to demonstrate its ethos of “making it easy for men to dress well”. It will also feature the brand’s shirt recycling scheme, which rewards customers who bring in old shirts - ‘Tyrwhitt or not’ – with store discounts.

Image: Charles Tyrwhitt

Joe Irons, chief marketing officer at Charles Tyrwhitt, said in a statement: “Charles Tyrwhitt has a great fondness for Milton Keynes, particularly as it’s home to the vital engine room of our brand; our distribution centre and customer service teams.

“We could not be more excited about strengthening our relationship with the city and welcoming customers to shop with us in our first bricks and mortar store at Centre:mk. The destination is the ideal location to debut our new store format and we have great confidence that our premium menswear offering will sit comfortably alongside the centre’s other reputable brands.”

Kevin Duffy, Centre:mk's centre director, added: “Charles Tyrwhitt is the latest well-known retailer to join Centre:mk’s Silbury Arcade, the centre’s destination for premium brands seeking to engage with our extensive catchment of affluent and loyal guests.

“With the return of events, we’re seeing an increased demand for more formal and occasion menswear, making Charles Tyrwhitt the perfect fit. The selection of Centre:mk for the brand’s first new store since 2018 is very exciting and we’re proud to welcome its debut retail format.”

Charles Tyrwhitt is the latest premium retailer to join the shopping centre, recent openings include Loupe in June and Ted Baker in July.